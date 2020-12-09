In this episode of “The Marc Steiner Show,” Marc talks with David Zirin, author, sports editor for The Nation, and host of the “Edge of Sports” podcast, and Alejandro “Ali” Danois, journalist, author of “The Boys of Dunbar,” and producer of ESPN Films’ “Baltimore Boys,” about the dilemma college athletes face in a deadly pandemic. Zirin and Danois discuss the fallout for college athletes as games continue (with politicians cheering on) while hundreds of players, many of whom are African American, test positive for the virus.

In the second segment, Marc talks with Margaret Flowers, director of Popular Resistance, co-host of Clearing the FOG, and former co-chair of the Green Party of the United States, and Andy Ellis, former co-chair of the Baltimore City and Maryland Green Party. We explore the dangers of being lulled into complacency by neoliberal rhetoric while substantive changes to address poverty, racism, global warming, and economic and social inequities remain off the table.

Marc Steiner

Managing Editor

Marc Steiner, interim co-Editor at TRNN, is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has spent his life working on issues of social justice. He walked his first picket line at age 13 and at age 16 became the youngest person in Maryland arrested for Civil Rights protests, in the Freedom Rides through Cambridge. As part of the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, Marc helped organize poor white communities with the Young Patriots, the white Appalachian counterpart to the Black Panthers. Early in his career he counseled at-risk youth in therapeutic settings and founded a theater program in the Maryland State prison system. He also taught Theatre for 10 years at the Baltimore School for the Arts. From 1993 through 1997 his signature “Marc Steiner Show” aired on Baltimore’s public radio airwaves, both WYPR – which Marc co-founded – and Morgan State University’s WEAA.