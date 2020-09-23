Breonna Taylor’s family was hoping for justice today, but the grand jury under the direction of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron came back with a decision that devastated them. Only one of three officers involved in the March shooting of Breonna Taylor was charged. Former officer Brett Hankison was charged with 3 counts of wanton endangerment, not for firing into Taylor’s home but for blindly firing into another apartment. Louisville residents have taken to the streets to protest the criminal justice system’s failure to value Black lives.