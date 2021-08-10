“While there are differences, to be sure, between anti-Semitism and anti-Arab bigotry, the animus that has driven the hostility directed against both Arabs and Jews springs from the same source,” James Zogby argues in a recent piece for YubaNet. In this week’s episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc welcomes Zogby back to the show to discuss the intertwined historical roots of anti-Arabism and anti-Semitism, as well as the hope that peace movements among new generations of Israelis and Palestinians can break the historical cycle of violence. James Zogby is the founder and president of the Arab American Institute, managing director of Zogby Research Services, former member of the Democratic National Committee’s Executive Committee, and author of Arab Voices: What They Are Saying to Us, and Why It Matters.

