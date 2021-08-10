Palestinian protesters and members of the Neturei Karta (NK) ultra-Orthodox Jewish movement flash "peace" signs in the town of Beita, near Nablus city in the occupied West Bank, on July 2, 2021, amid ongoing rallies in the Palestinian village protesting the newly-established Israeli settler outpost of Eviatar. Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images.
“While there are differences, to be sure, between anti-Semitism and anti-Arab bigotry, the animus that has driven the hostility directed against both Arabs and Jews springs from the same source,” James Zogby argues in a recent piece for YubaNet. In this week’s episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc welcomes Zogby back to the show to discuss the intertwined historical roots of anti-Arabism and anti-Semitism, as well as the hope that peace movements among new generations of Israelis and Palestinians can break the historical cycle of violence. James Zogby is the founder and president of the Arab American Institute, managing director of Zogby Research Services, former member of the Democratic National Committee’s Executive Committee, and author of Arab Voices: What They Are Saying to Us, and Why It Matters.
Pre-Production/Studio/Post Production: Stephen Frank
Marc Steiner
Host, The Marc Steiner Show
Marc Steiner is the host of "The Marc Steiner Show" on TRNN. He is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has spent his life working on social justice issues. He walked his first picket line at age 13, and at age 16 became the youngest person in Maryland arrested at a civil rights protest during the Freedom Rides through Cambridge. As part of the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, Marc helped organize poor white communities with the Young Patriots, the white Appalachian counterpart to the Black Panthers. Early in his career he counseled at-risk youth in therapeutic settings and founded a theater program in the Maryland State prison system. He also taught theater for 10 years at the Baltimore School for the Arts. From 1993-2018 Marc's signature “Marc Steiner Show” aired on Baltimore’s public radio airwaves, both WYPR—which Marc co-founded—and Morgan State University’s WEAA.