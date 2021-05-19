The 1999 Good Friday Agreement brought to an end 30 years of strife in the North of Ireland. Now, less than 25 years after the Agreement was made, social tensions are rising again, prompting many to fear a return to “the Troubles” of the past. In the wake of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s botched handling of Brexit, Northern Ireland is now on the precipice of either breaking its union with the UK or upending the social peace embodied in the Good Friday Agreement. TRNN contributor Radhika Desai takes a deep dive into the unfolding political situation with economist and political advisor Michael Burke.