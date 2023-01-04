Will Lula fix the crisis facing Brazil's informal workers? | Workers of the World

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was inaugurated as Brazil’s president on New Year’s Day. Half of all Brazilian workers are employed in the informal sector, working without protections or a contract. This segment of the working class was key to Bolsonaro’s defeat and Lula’s victory. Yet as the Lula government moves to forge alliances with the nation’s leading capitalists, questions remain as to whether informal workers can simply count on their new president to address their needs.

Production: Che Brandes-Tuka

Videography: Lucas Mattara

Post-Production: Leo Erhardt

Transcript

Transcript

