Lula remains Brazil’s most popular politician, especially in the wake of this week’s bombshell news that he can again seek the presidency after Brazil’s Supreme Court annulled a conviction from the politically motivated Operation Carwash scandal. Jaisal Noor discusses the contexts and consequences of this historic ruling with Brazil-based journalist and longtime TRNN contributor Michael Fox.
Brazil: Lula strikes back
In a huge win for the left and for democracy, Brazil’s Supreme Court has annulled corruption convictions against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, making it possible for Lula to challenge Jair Bolsonaro for the presidency in the next election.