This week, President Biden announced that, by utilizing the Defense Production Act, the federal government has created an historic agreement between drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Merck to produce enough COVID-19 vaccines for the entire U.S. adult population by May (months quicker than initially expected). This underscores the ability of the U.S. government to facilitate faster vaccine production, argues Peter Maybarduk of Public Citizen, but that production doesn’t have to be driven by the hunt for profit.
Jaisal Noor
General Assignment Reporter
Jaisal is a host, producer, and reporter for TRNN. With his expertise in education policy and systemic inequity, he focuses on Baltimore, Maryland. He mainly grew up in the Baltimore area and studied modern history at the University of Maryland, College Park. Before joining TRNN, he contributed print, radio, and TV reports to Free Speech Radio News, Democracy Now! and The Indypendent.
Jaisal's mother has taught in the Baltimore City Public School system for the past 25 years.More by Jaisal Noor