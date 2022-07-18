Last week, after months of tortured talks and compromises from Democrats to pass legislation that their extremist colleague and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin would approve, Manchin still blew up all hopes for Congress to meaningfully address the climate crisis. Meanwhile, President Biden’s budget priorities continue to focus on throwing good money after bad into the military, even exceeding the amounts that the Pentagon requested. From 2022 to 2023, as Lindsay Koshgarian has pointed out, the amount of money added to the military budget could cover most of the cost of Biden’s Build Back Better package. In this installment of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc speaks with Koshgarian about Democrats’ self-destructive addiction to pumping cash into the military-industrial complex while failing to address the issues that matter most to voters.

Lindsay Koshgarian is the Program Director of the National Priorities Project, a project of the Institute for Policy Studies, where she analyzes the federal budget process and politics, military spending, and specifically how federal budget choices for different spending priorities and taxation interact.

Tune in for new episodes of The Marc Steiner Show every Monday on TRNN, and subscribe to the TRNN YouTube channel for video versions of The Marc Steiner Show podcast.

Pre-Production/Studio: Dwayne Gladden

Post-Production: Stephen Frank

Transcript

The transcript of this podcast will be made available as soon as possible.