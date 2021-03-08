When capitalism chews us up and spits us out, where do we go? How do we carry on? And can we find ways of living that honor the dignity of our humanity when the world we live in so often does not? In this week’s episode of “The Marc Steiner Show,” Marc and Inequality.org Founder and Director Chuck Collins explore the important message and soulful artistry of Jessica Bruder’s book “Nomadland,” and its new film adaptation, starring Frances McDormand.

