Amazon is intensifying the anti-union campaign at its Bessemer, Alabama, plant, where workers are currently voting to unionize. On Feb. 20, Amazon workers and their allies rallied in cities across the country to demand Amazon halt its anti-union tactics and improve workplace conditions.

Current and former Amazon employees who attended the rally in Baltimore County, Maryland, told The Real News that Amazon has not followed through on promises to protect worker safety. Activists say a union victory in Alabama could be a boost for labor organizing across the country and would be a significant defeat for one of the world’s most powerful corporations.