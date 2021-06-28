Earlier this month, No Evil Foods, a “progressive” vegan meat company founded in North Carolina, notified its staff that they were closing their Asheville production plant and moving to a co-manufacturing facility in Illinois. After working through the COVID-19 pandemic, workers were suddenly notified that they were now unemployed and would be receiving no severance. In this urgent episode, Jon Reynolds and Meagan Sullivan, two former NEF employees who shared their testimonies in our previous Working People episode on NEF’s union-busting campaign, join us again to discuss the plant closure and how to support laid-off workers.

