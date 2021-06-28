Earlier this month, No Evil Foods, a “progressive” vegan meat company founded in North Carolina, notified its staff that they were closing their Asheville production plant and moving to a co-manufacturing facility in Illinois. After working through the COVID-19 pandemic, workers were suddenly notified that they were now unemployed and would be receiving no severance. In this urgent episode, Jon Reynolds and Meagan Sullivan, two former NEF employees who shared their testimonies in our previous Working People episode on NEF’s union-busting campaign, join us again to discuss the plant closure and how to support laid-off workers.
Additional links/info below…
- Help Laid-Off No Evil Workers
- Working People, “Mo’ Evil Foods (Part 1)“
- Meagan’s Twitter page
- Mo Evil Foods website and Twitter page
- Birdie Gregson Twitter page
- No Evil Foods website, Facebook page, and Instagram
- National Labor Relations Board: No Evil Foods, Inc.
- PitchBook, No Evil Foods Overview
- Kelsey Vlamis & Charles Davis, Business Insider, “No Evil Foods, a Vegan Food Company, Laid Off All Its Production Employees After Giving Them an Ultimatum Last Year About Working Through the Pandemic“
- Paul Blest, Discourse Blog, “Leaked Memo Shows No Evil Foods Justifying Laying Off Workers With No Severance“
- Jon Reynolds, Facing South, “VOICES: Lessons from the Union Busting at No Evil Foods“
- Ben Burgis, Jacobin, “Not All Labor Actions Aid the Working Class“
- Lauren Kaori Gurley, Vice Motherboard, “Vegan Meat Company’s Anti-Union Speeches Are Being Scrubbed from the Internet“
- Lauren Kaori Gurley, Vice Motherboard, “NLRB Files Complaint Against Socialist-Themed Vegan Meat Company That Fired Union Organizers“
- Anna Starostinetskaya, VegNews, “VegNews Exclusive: The Story Behind No Evil Foods and Its Major Labor Controversy”
- Alex Press, Jacobin, “Workers at No Evil Foods Say the Vegan, Progressive Company Busted Their Union Drive“
- Andrew Miller, The Industrial Worker, “Mo’ Evil Foods“
Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemusicarchive.org)
- Jules Taylor, “Working People Theme Song”