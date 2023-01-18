Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. saw the struggle against Jim Crow segregation and the racial oppression of Black Americans as one component of a broader struggle for social justice. Throughout his life, Dr. King spoke out against the development and use of nuclear weapons by the U.S. government, and denounced the war in Vietnam. For Martin Luther King Day 2023, RootsAction hosted a livestream panel discussion with anti-war and anti-nuclear weapons activists to discuss the need for diplomacy with Russia to achieve peace in Ukraine. This panel features Reverend Dr. Liz Theoharis of the Poor People’s Campaign, Pastor Michael McBride of Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, Judith LeBlanc of Native Organizers Alliance, Senator Nina Turner who is the current Senior Fellow at the Institute on Race, Power and Political Economy at the New School, political activist Daniel Ellsberg, Khury Petersen-Smith of Institute for Policy Studies, editorial director of The Nation Katrina vanden Heuvel, David Swanson of World Beyond War, and political activist Norman Solomon. This discussion was moderated by Hanieh Jodat. You can learn more about RootsAction’s efforts to prevent nuclear war by visiting DefuseNuclearWar.org.
