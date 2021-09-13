For decades, billionaires and corporations have created organizations and disinformation networks explicitly designed to wage war on the science that links carbon emissions to climate disruption. Now those same networks are being used to spread doubt and disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, and the consequences are proving deadly.

To examine the roots of these overlapping disinformation efforts, TRNN’s Jaisal Noor speaks with Sharon Kelly, an attorney and freelance writer based in Philadelphia whose reporting has been featured in outlets like The New York Times, The Guardian, The Nation, National Wildlife, Earth Island Journal, and DeSmog Blog.

Jaisal Noor

Reporter

Jaisal is a host, producer, and reporter for TRNN. With his expertise in education policy and systemic inequity, he focuses on Baltimore, Maryland. He mainly grew up in the Baltimore area and studied modern history at the University of Maryland, College Park. Before joining TRNN, he contributed print, radio, and TV reports to Free Speech Radio NewsDemocracy Now! and The Indypendent.

Jaisal's mother has taught in the Baltimore City Public School system for the past 25 years.

 
