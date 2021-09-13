For decades, billionaires and corporations have created organizations and disinformation networks explicitly designed to wage war on the science that links carbon emissions to climate disruption. Now those same networks are being used to spread doubt and disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, and the consequences are proving deadly.

To examine the roots of these overlapping disinformation efforts, TRNN’s Jaisal Noor speaks with Sharon Kelly, an attorney and freelance writer based in Philadelphia whose reporting has been featured in outlets like The New York Times, The Guardian, The Nation, National Wildlife, Earth Island Journal, and DeSmog Blog.