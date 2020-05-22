Handcuffed Man Dies After Minneapolis Cop Kneels On His Neck

May 27, 2020

Four officers are fired after one was caught on video kneeling on a man's neck. The man later died. The FBI has joined the investigation and witnesses say the officer was kneeling on his neck for several minutes as he pleaded for help.

