Handcuffed Man Dies After Minneapolis Cop Kneels On His Neck
May 27, 2020
Four officers are fired after one was caught on video kneeling on a man's neck. The man later died. The FBI has joined the investigation and witnesses say the officer was kneeling on his neck for several minutes as he pleaded for help.
Transcript Not Available