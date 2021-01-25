Public health experts and advocates continue to shine a light on the horrifying statistics of COVID-19 infections within the prison-industrial complex. Those same experts, moreover, have shown that outbreaks in prisons and jails spread quickly and violently to communities outside prison walls. And yet, this humanitarian and public health crisis is still largely going unaddressed. In this week’s episode of Rattling the Bars, Eddie Conway talks with Dr. Lauren Brinkley-Rubenstein, assistant professor of social medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a core faculty member of the UNC Center for Health Equity Research, and one of the co-founders of the COVID Prison Project.

