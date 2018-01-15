NO ADVERTISING, GOVERNMENT OR CORPORATE FUNDING
  January 15, 2018

Empire Files: Abby Martin Meets Ahed Tamimi


Abby outlines the Tamimi family's tragic tale and unending bravery in the fight for justice and equality in Palestine and how the story of their village of Nabi Saleh is emblematic of the Palestinian struggle as a whole
