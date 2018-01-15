|
Full Episode
The Empire Files
|Abbas Gives Up on US, but Palestinians Give Up on Him
|Catalonia Independence Crisis Intensifies Spain's Political Divide
|Repression Against Honduran Opposition Intensifies
|The Jobs Trump Promised to Save Are Disappearing
|#TheAssistance: Democrats Hand Trump Warrantless Spying
|Freddie Gray Protesters Take Police Officers to Court
|Targeting Undocumented Leaders, Trump Deportation Regime Escalates
|UN Mission Helped Plan Haitian Raid that Ended in Civilian Massacre
|Congressional Candidates Pledge to Move Off Fossil Fuels
|Fire and Fury: The Extreme-Right in the White House (Pt. 2/2)
|Why is Trump Targeting Palestinian Refugees?
|The Fight for a $15 Minimum Wage in Maryland Returns, With Force
|Public or Private Ownership of Banks: Which is More Efficient?
|Sex-For-Repairs Victim: 'I Felt Like I Had to Do This to Keep My Home'
|Fire and Fury: Insights into the Fights Within the US Ruling Elite? (1/2)
|How Will the Mayor's 'Safe Art Space' Task Force Affect Baltimore's Black Artists?
|TRNN Replay: Poor People's Campaign Revival
|Democrats Openly Back Establishment Candidates for 2018 Primaries
|Empire Files: Abby Martin Meets Ahed Tamimi
|Global Warming Will Increase Risks of Desertification
|Maryland Bill Calls For 100% Renewable Energy by 2035
|TRNN Replay: Daniel Ellsberg
|From Haiti to Africa, US Owes More Than a Trump Apology
|Senate Bill to Reverse FCC's Net Neutrality Repeal Gains Traction
|Paramilitary Forces Threaten to Derail Colombia's Peace Agreement
|Activists Who Protested UK's Biggest Arms Fair Found Guilty
|Democracy in Crisis: Fire and Fire and Fury
|Trump's Medicaid Work Requirements Punish the Poor
|Judges Rule N. Carolina Representatives Cannot Choose their Voters
|TRNN Replay - Guantanamo: Twelve Years of US War Crimes