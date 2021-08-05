Progressives like Rep. Cori Bush successfully pushed President Joe Biden for a 60-day extension to the eviction moratorium, which covers approximately 7 million people. But this protection only extends to areas with high COVID-19 transmission. The vast majority of rent relief aid is yet to be distributed, and housing advocates warn that unless further protections are enacted, the hard-fought extension will only delay the inevitable.
Jaisal Noor
Reporter
Jaisal is a host, producer, and reporter for TRNN. With his expertise in education policy and systemic inequity, he focuses on Baltimore, Maryland. He mainly grew up in the Baltimore area and studied modern history at the University of Maryland, College Park. Before joining TRNN, he contributed print, radio, and TV reports to Free Speech Radio News, Democracy Now! and The Indypendent.
Jaisal's mother has taught in the Baltimore City Public School system for the past 25 years.
jaisal@therealnews.com
@jaisalnoor