This is Not a Drill: LIVE, April 29

April 29, 2020

What does it mean for left organizers to build independent political power after Bernie and in the middle of health, political, and economic crises? Join us for the next episode of This is Not a Drill: LIVE as we talk 2020 political and electoral strategy in the face of a global pandemic. Hosts Adam Gold and Rishi Awatramani are joined by an all-star guest line-up of Maria Svart, Ava Benezra, Andrea Mercado, and Jonathan Matthew Smucker to discuss strategic questions facing left organizers at this crucial historical juncture.

