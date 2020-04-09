Stir Crazy! Episode #10: Dying to Vote

April 9, 2020

Episode #10 of Stir Crazy, on The Real News Network. On today’s show: when voting is a death sentence. That’s right, we’re discussing yesterday’s Wisconsin primary! We're happy to have special guest Adriel Hampton, a political consultant to the left. Also on the show: Lisa Snowden-McCray, Jacqueline Luqman and hosted by yours truly, Kim Brown of TRNN.

