Palestine Knows the Difference between Apartheid and Quarantine
March 17, 2020
No Israeli city is facing closure, even though the coronavirus is more widespread in Israel than in Palestinian cities. The Israeli siege has protected the Gaza Strip from coronavirus so far, but what if the infection crosses the fence?
No Israeli city is facing closure, even though the coronavirus is more widespread in Israel than in Palestinian cities. The Israeli siege has protected the Gaza Strip from coronavirus so far, but what if the infection crosses the fence?
Transcript Not Available