Outrage At Maryland’s Plan For In-Person Voting Despite Pandemic

July 22, 2020

Eric Cortellessa, digital editor for the Washington Monthly, talks about Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's plan to make absentee ballots optional—a plan critics say is more expensive and complicated than universal mail-in voting.

Transcript Not Available

