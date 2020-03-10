What Price Would You Pay For Your Principles?
March 10, 2020
Emily L. Quint Freeman stood up for what she believed in. Her actions impacted thousands, and she paid a high price. Her new memoir "Failure to Appear: Resistance, Loss, and Identity" chronicles her journey and what she gained from her struggle.
Emily L. Quint Freeman stood up for what she believed in. Her actions impacted thousands, and she paid a high price. Her new memoir "Failure to Appear: Resistance, Loss, and Identity" chronicles her journey and what she gained from her struggle.
Transcript Not Available