Stir Crazy! Episode #8: How awful is Covid-19?

April 7, 2020

Stir Crazy Episode #8 on The Real News Network. Journalist Baynard Woods just recovered from COVID-19 and talks with writer/organizer Jesse A. Myerson and TRNN's Kim Brown, Leandro Lagera, and Lisa Snowden-McCray about how to prepare for self-quarantine. Today's Show: Cuomo is not a hero; Amazon fights its own workers; Wisconsin Republicans conspire to kill voters with Biden enthusiastically cheering along. And more!

Instagram/@seatbeesate

