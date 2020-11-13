Support radically independent journalism.

Sociologist Taure Brown, political consultant and community organizer Marcus Ferrell, director Christopher Everett, and author Blake Hill-Saya join us for our discussion.

Kim Brown

Kim Brown has been covering national and international politics for over 10 years and has been a sought-after voice on issues on race and culture.