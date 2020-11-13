Sociologist Taure Brown, political consultant and community organizer Marcus Ferrell, director Christopher Everett, and author Blake Hill-Saya join us for our discussion.

Remaining stunningly on brand, Donald Trump still refuses to concede that he lost the election, while his administration signals its intention not to relinquish power. Sociologist Taure Brown, political consultant and community organizer Marcus Ferrell, director Christopher Everett, and author Blake Hill-Saya join us for the discussion.