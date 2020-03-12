Trump Causes More Coronavirus Confusion

March 12, 2020

President Donald Trump delivered a Wednesday night address that only caused more confusion about how government officials plan to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Real News will continue to cover the coronavirus as it spreads.

President Donald Trump delivered a Wednesday night address that only caused more confusion about how government officials plan to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Real News will continue to cover the coronavirus as it spreads.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 11: US President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office about the widening Coronavirus crisis on March 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump said the US will suspend all travel from Europe - except the UK - for the next 30 days. Since December 2019, Coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected more than 109,000 people and killed more than 3,800 people in 105 countries. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Transcript Not Available

Related Bios

Marc Steiner Headshot

Marc Steiner

Contributors

Director/Video Editor:
Audio Engineer:
Visual Producer:

Related Stories

Stock Market Gyrations Signal Serious Trouble Ahead

March 12, 2020

Air Quality over China Improves After Coronavirus Quarantine

March 12, 2020

Biden Continues to Win Even Though Voters Support Bernie’s Ideas

March 11, 2020

Biden’s Climate Plan Sparks Protests

March 11, 2020

Want to Build Class Solidarity? Learn to Talk About Race

March 9, 2020

Increasing Calls for Warren to Back Sanders to Stop Biden

March 9, 2020

Biden or Sanders: Who Is More ‘Electable’?

March 9, 2020

Obama Laid the Foundation for Trump’s Attack on Bedrock Environmental Law

March 6, 2020

Will Trump’s Surrender to the Taliban Bring an End to an Endless War?

March 6, 2020

Biden Wins SC Primary, But Voters Have Doubts

March 1, 2020