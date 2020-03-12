Trump Causes More Coronavirus Confusion
March 12, 2020
President Donald Trump delivered a Wednesday night address that only caused more confusion about how government officials plan to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Real News will continue to cover the coronavirus as it spreads.
Transcript Not Available