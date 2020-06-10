This is Not a Drill: Rebellions, Repression, and Elections

The explosion of the largest urban rebellions in the US since the 1960s has sharpened the political and economic crises that were already unfolding. In the backdrop of all of these overlapping crises, November's election looms large, as Trump's promised escalation of state violence and his drumming up of authoritarian sentiments puts the high stakes of the general election into sharp relief. How do these urban rebellions and the state's violent reaction reshape the political terrain? What new capacities do we now have and what new challenges must we grapple with so that we may defeat Trump and grow our movements? How must we shift our 2020 strategy? Join us for the next episode of This is Not a Drill: LIVE as we talk 2020 political and electoral strategy in the face of uprisings, pandemic, and crisis. Hosts Adam Gold and Rishi Awatramani are joined by special guests Nelini Stamp, Jennifer Epps-Addison, Tami Sawyer, and Max Elbaum to discuss strategic questions facing left organizers at this crucial historical juncture. Guests: Nelini Stamp, Working Families Party Jennifer Epps-Addison, Center for Popular Democracy Tami Sawyer, Black Voters Matter Max Elbaum, Organizing Upgrade