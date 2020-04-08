This is Not a Drill: LIVE, Hosted by Organizing Upgrade

April 8, 2020

Now is the time to move beyond demands to strategy. Join us for the next episode of This is Not a Drill: LIVE as we talk 2020 political and electoral strategy in the face of a global pandemic. Hosts Adam Gold and Rishi Awatramani are joined by an all-star guest line-up of Vijay Prashad, Phillip Agnew, Angela Lang, and Laurel Wales to discuss strategic questions facing left organizers at this crucial historical juncture. Guests: Vijay Prashad, Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research Phil Agnew, Smoke Signals Studio MIA Angela Lang, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities Laurel Wales, People's Action

Now is the time to move beyond demands to strategy. Join us for the next episode of This is Not a Drill: LIVE as we talk 2020 political and electoral strategy in the face of a global pandemic. Hosts Adam Gold and Rishi Awatramani are joined by an all-star guest line-up of Vijay Prashad, Phillip Agnew, Angela Lang, and Laurel Wales to discuss strategic questions facing left organizers at this crucial historical juncture. Guests: Vijay Prashad, Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research Phil Agnew, Smoke Signals Studio MIA Angela Lang, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities Laurel Wales, People's Action

maxresdefault

Transcript Not Available

Related Stories

COVID-19 Ravages Communities Marginalized By White Supremacy

April 8, 2020

Boris Johnson Hospitalized With COVID-19 After Dismissing Its Threat

April 8, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #9: Coronavirus casualty of the day: Sanders’ campaign

April 8, 2020

Exclusive: Cops Caught Making Baseless Arrest During COVID-19 Crisis

April 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders Drops Out of Presidential Race

April 8, 2020

Michigan Prisons Are One Of The Fastest Growing COVID-19 Hot Spots

April 8, 2020

‘We’re Not Treated Like We’re Essential. We’re Treated Like We’re Disposable.’

April 8, 2020

Congressional Candidate Urges Rent Strikes To Protect Tenants

April 7, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #8: How awful is Covid-19?

April 7, 2020

Healthcare Workers Punished For Challenging ‘Profit Over People’ Management

April 7, 2020