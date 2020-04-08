This is Not a Drill: LIVE, Hosted by Organizing Upgrade
Now is the time to move beyond demands to strategy. Join us for the next episode of This is Not a Drill: LIVE as we talk 2020 political and electoral strategy in the face of a global pandemic. Hosts Adam Gold and Rishi Awatramani are joined by an all-star guest line-up of Vijay Prashad, Phillip Agnew, Angela Lang, and Laurel Wales to discuss strategic questions facing left organizers at this crucial historical juncture. Guests: Vijay Prashad, Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research Phil Agnew, Smoke Signals Studio MIA Angela Lang, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities Laurel Wales, People's Action
Transcript Not Available