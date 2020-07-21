This Is Not A Drill – 2020: Stand Up, Fight Back
Any strategy about the 2020 elections has to take very seriously the threats and attacks on particular groups and communities. Black, trans, immigrant, and indigenous folks, are organizing hard for radical change and to shape the outcome of the 2020 elections and beyond. In this episode of OrgUp's This Is Not A Drill, hosts Adam Gold and Rishi Awatramani talk with M Adams, Daroneshia Duncan-Boyd, and Judith LeBlanc to understand how groups are organizing to defeat Trump and Trumpism, end the long history of oppression and racist violence against their communities, and win a new world. Morathi Adams, Co-Executive Director of Freedom Inc Daroneshia Duncan- Boyd, Executive Director of Trans United Fund Judith LeBlanc, Director of Native Organizers Alliance
Any strategy about the 2020 elections has to take very seriously the threats and attacks on particular groups and communities. Black, trans, immigrant, and indigenous folks, are organizing hard for radical change and to shape the outcome of the 2020 elections and beyond. In this episode of OrgUp's This Is Not A Drill, hosts Adam Gold and Rishi Awatramani talk with M Adams, Daroneshia Duncan-Boyd, and Judith LeBlanc to understand how groups are organizing to defeat Trump and Trumpism, end the long history of oppression and racist violence against their communities, and win a new world. Morathi Adams, Co-Executive Director of Freedom Inc Daroneshia Duncan- Boyd, Executive Director of Trans United Fund Judith LeBlanc, Director of Native Organizers Alliance
Transcript Not Available