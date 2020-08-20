The Tight Rope #DemConvention Watch Party Ro Khanna Zephyr Teachout Howie Hawkins

August 20, 2020

Cornel West and Tricia Rose bring you live coverage and commentary of the final night of the 2020 #DemConvention featuring Joe Biden's speech from Wilmington, Delaware and confirmed guests Congressman Ro Khanna, Zephyr Teachout, Howie Hawkins, and Angela Walker. 

Photo provided by producers for The Tightrope Podcast

Story Transcript

