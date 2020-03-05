Super Tuesday Live Coverage – Rising Up With Sonali

March 2, 2020

Rising Up With Sonali presents a “Super Tuesday” special 3-hour live program for television and radio stations to broadcast nationwide. On Tuesday March 3rd, the day that more than a dozen states including California will vote in primary elections, we will bring listeners and viewers around the country the kind of progressive, fact-based, social justice-centered analysis you won’t find in corporate media outlets.

Rising Up With Sonali presents a “Super Tuesday” special 3-hour live program for television and radio stations to broadcast nationwide. On Tuesday March 3rd, the day that more than a dozen states including California will vote in primary elections, we will bring listeners and viewers around the country the kind of progressive, fact-based, social justice-centered analysis you won’t find in corporate media outlets.

super tuesday

Transcript Not Available

Related Stories

Why Is There a Boom in CEO Resignations?

March 5, 2020

Germany Plays Key Role in Undermining ICC Case Against Israel

March 5, 2020

Progressives vs. Establishment: Super Tuesday Narrows Democratic Field

March 5, 2020

The Establishment Strikes Back: Biden Pulls Ahead on Super Tuesday

March 4, 2020

In Israel Election Annexation Wins But Palestinian Led Left Surges

March 3, 2020

Venezuela’s Revolutionary Humanized Birth Plan

March 3, 2020

Turkey Weaponizing Refugees as Idlib Fight Escalates

March 3, 2020

California Agrees to Pay $53 Million for Neglecting Black and Brown Students

March 3, 2020

Trump Voters Aren’t Scared of Bernie—They’re Scared of His Base

March 2, 2020

What Is the Real Story of Buttigieg’s Service and Time in Afghanistan?

March 2, 2020