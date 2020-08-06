Stomp Out the Establishment
Stir Crazy! Episode 75: Today we are joined by sociologist Taure Brown, TRNN visual producer Andrew Corkery, and writer and organizer Jesse Myerson. With special guest Oluchi Omeoga who is an organizer with the Minneapolis based Black Visions Collective. Hosted by Kim Brown.
Transcript Not Available