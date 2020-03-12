Stock Market Gyrations Signal Serious Trouble Ahead

March 12, 2020

Although the connection between the stock market and the general economy is not as close as it used to be, we are overdue for a recession and so the recent stock market upheaval is a sign of economic danger, says Professor Richard Wolff.

Although the connection between the stock market and the general economy is not as close as it used to be, we are overdue for a recession and so the recent stock market upheaval is a sign of economic danger, says Professor Richard Wolff.

Wall Street stocks dove deeper into the red in afternoon trading on March 11, 2020, with losses accelerating after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Transcript Not Available

Related Bios

Richard D. Wolff

Richard D. Wolff is a Professor of Economics Emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and currently a Visiting Professor of the Graduate Program in International Affairs at the New School University in New York. He is the author of many books, including Democracy at Work: A Cure or Capitalism, and Imagine: Living in a…

Gregory Wilpert

Contributors

Director/Video Editor:
Audio Engineer:
Visual Producer:
Chase Producer:

Related Stories

Air Quality over China Improves After Coronavirus Quarantine

March 12, 2020

Impulsive Saudi Crown Prince Cracks Down, Rattles Global Markets

March 11, 2020

Coronavirus: Is the Climate Plague Here?

February 14, 2020

Is Trump’s Impeachment Merely a Fight Within the US Ruling Class?

February 5, 2020

How Capitalism’s Structural and Ideological Crisis Gives Rise to Neo-Fascism

February 5, 2020

Detroit’s Land Bank Holds More Trouble for City’s Remaining Homeowners

February 3, 2020

$600M Property Tax Overcharge Is Eroding Detroit’s Black Homeownership

January 16, 2020

Great Employment Numbers: 44% of Fully Employed Make $18,000 a Year or Less

December 10, 2019

Facebook Sues Israeli Cyber Security Co. NSO Over WhatsApp Surveillance

November 7, 2019

Microsoft’s Reduced Workweek Increased Productivity by 40%

November 6, 2019