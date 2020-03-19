Stir Crazy! Episode #9: Coronavirus casualty of the day: Sanders’ campaign
Episode #9 of Stir Crazy, on The Real News Network. Today we’re talking about the latest casualty: The Bernie Sanders campaign. Also on the show: Marcus Ferrell, one of our favorite political consultants, along with Jaisal Noor and Marc Steiner, Real News correspondents, and TRNN's own, Kim Brown.
Transcript Not Available