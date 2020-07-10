Stir Crazy! Episode #65: First Nation Friday

July 10, 2020

On today’s show: Journalist, organizer, and founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater, Miwok journalist and community organizer Desiree Kane, and journalist and community builder Johnnie Jae. Hosted by Kim Brown.

On today’s show: Journalist, organizer, and founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater, Miwok journalist and community organizer Desiree Kane, and journalist and community builder Johnnie Jae. Hosted by Kim Brown.

SHOW OVERLAY 65-4-071020 (1)

Transcript Not Available

Related Bios

Kim Brown

Related Stories

Activists Push Police Out Of Schools In Madison

July 10, 2020

Srebrenica At 25: Have We Learned Anything?

July 10, 2020

A Blueprint For Violence: Police Training Manual Reveals Disturbing Methods

July 10, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #64: Get On Board Or Get Out The Way

July 9, 2020

Strange Slow Dance Between Israel And The Gulf States, Despite Annexation

July 9, 2020

Lawmaker Says Union Fired Him For Pushing Police Reform

July 8, 2020

Why You Should Give a F*ck | Ep. 5 | Campaigns

July 8, 2020

Alex Vitale: Defunding The Police Is The Future

July 8, 2020

#WhiteCoatsForBlackLives Wants Racial Justice In The Medical Field

July 7, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #63: No More Whitewashed History

July 7, 2020