Stir Crazy! Episode #57: Juneteenth!!
June 19, 2020
On today’s show: Action Now Chicago’s Deborah Harris, activist and recording artist Eze Jackson, and Detroit Action’s Branden Snyder. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have questions/comments/suggestions for the show email us at [email protected]
On today’s show: Action Now Chicago’s Deborah Harris, activist and recording artist Eze Jackson, and Detroit Action’s Branden Snyder. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have questions/comments/suggestions for the show email us at [email protected]
Transcript Not Available