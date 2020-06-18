Stir Crazy! Episode #56: We Will Win

June 18, 2020

On today’s show: TRNN visual producer Andrew Corkery, Law Enforcement Action Partnership Director Neill Franklin, and “Why You Should Give A F*ck” co-host Genevieve Montinar. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have questions/comments/suggestions for the show email us at [email protected]

Neill Franklin

Neill Franklin is the executive director of The Law Enforcement Action Partnership, otherwise known as LEAP. He’s a 33-year police veteran whose led multi-jurisdictional anti-narcotics task forces for the Maryland state police and ran training centers for the Baltimore Police Department and the Maryland State Police.

Genevieve Montinar

Genevieve Montinar is a booking producer at TRNN. She graduated from The George Washington University in 2018 with a Bachelor’s degree in political science and minors in journalism and criminal justice.

Raised in southern New Jersey outside Philadelphia, and now residing in Baltimore Maryland, Andrew Corkery works as a Visual Producer / Editor/ Researcher for the Real News Network. Prior to that he worked for nearly four years as Video Editor for CBS 3 Eyewitness News, and an Investigative Journalist for Spirit News both in Philadelphia.…

