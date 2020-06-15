Stir Crazy! Episode #54: Freedom is a Constant Struggle
June 16, 2020
On today’s show: Director of K-12 policy for the Center for American Progress Dr. Khalilah Harris and author and organizer Jesse Myerson. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have questions/comments/suggestions for the show email us at [email protected]
On today’s show: Director of K-12 policy for the Center for American Progress Dr. Khalilah Harris and author and organizer Jesse Myerson. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have questions/comments/suggestions for the show email us at [email protected]
Transcript Not Available