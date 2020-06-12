Stir Crazy! Episode #52: First Nations Friday
On today’s show: Journalist, organizer, and founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater, Miwok journalist and community organizer Desiree Kane, and journalist and community builder Johnnie Jae. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have questions/comments/suggestions for the show email us at [email protected]
Transcript Not Available