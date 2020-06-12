Stir Crazy! Episode #52: First Nations Friday

June 12, 2020

On today’s show: Journalist, organizer, and founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater, Miwok journalist and community organizer Desiree Kane, and journalist and community builder Johnnie Jae. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have questions/comments/suggestions for the show email us at [email protected]

On today’s show: Journalist, organizer, and founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater, Miwok journalist and community organizer Desiree Kane, and journalist and community builder Johnnie Jae. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have questions/comments/suggestions for the show email us at [email protected]

SHOW OVERLAY 52-061220

Transcript Not Available

Related Bios

Kim Brown

Related Stories

Georgia’s Elections Were A  Voter Suppression Horror Show

June 12, 2020

The ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Video Police Don’t Want You To See

June 12, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #51: All the Sleeping Giants Are Awake

June 11, 2020

Why You Should Give a F*ck | Ep. 1 | Power

June 10, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #50: Where Do We Go From Here?

June 10, 2020

LA County Closing Three Juvenile Prisons, Perhaps Setting a Precedent

June 10, 2020

This is Not a Drill: Rebellions, Repression, and Elections

June 10, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #49: Stand Up And Make A Change

June 9, 2020

Trump Creates Chaos By Using The Military To Respond To Racial And Economic Injustice

June 9, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #48: The Revolution Is Being Televised

June 8, 2020