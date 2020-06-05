Stir Crazy! Episode #47: The Streets Are Watching

June 5, 2020

On today’s show: Executive director of the Law Enforcement Action Partnership Neill Franklin; author, historian, and professor Gerald Horne; and activist and recording artist Eze Jackson. Hosted by Kim Brown.

SHOW OVERLAY 47-060520

Transcript Not Available

Neill Franklin

Neill Franklin is the executive director of The Law Enforcement Action Partnership, otherwise known as LEAP. He’s a 33-year police veteran whose led multi-jurisdictional anti-narcotics task forces for the Maryland state police and ran training centers for the Baltimore Police Department and the Maryland State Police.

Gerald Horne

Dr. Gerald Horne holds the John J. and Rebecca Moores Chair of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston. His research has addressed issues of racism in a variety of relations involving labor, politics, civil rights, international relations and war. Dr. Horne has also written extensively about the film industry. His latest…

Kim Brown

