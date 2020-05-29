Stir Crazy! Episode #43: We Can’t Breathe

May 29, 2020

On today’s show: Sociologist Taure Brown, Rattling the Bars host Eddie Conway, political consultant Adriel Hampton, and activist and recording artist Eze Jackson. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have comments or suggestions for the show reach out to us at [email protected]

On today’s show: Sociologist Taure Brown, Rattling the Bars host Eddie Conway, political consultant Adriel Hampton, and activist and recording artist Eze Jackson. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have comments or suggestions for the show reach out to us at [email protected]

SHOW OVERLAY 43-052920

Transcript Not Available

Related Bios

Eze Jackson

As the host and producer of The Whole Bushel, Eze sits down with artists both veteran and green over Baltimore-style steamed crabs to discuss a range of topics, from art to activism to everything in between. Most know Eze as a talented rapper from Baltimore and the frontman of the band Soul Cannon. Previously, he used…

Eddie Conway Headshot

Eddie Conway

Eddie Conway is an Executive Producer of The Real News Network. He is the host of the TRNN show Rattling the Bars. He is Chairman of the Board of Ida B’s Restaurant, and the author of two books: Marshall Law: The Life & Times of a Baltimore Black Panther and The Greatest Threat: The Black Panther Party and…

Kim Brown

Related Stories

Essential Remittances To Africa Devastated By Coronavirus Pandemic

May 29, 2020

Outrage In Minneapolis After Police Killing Caught On Video

May 29, 2020

New Details Of Deadly No-Knock Warrant Show Just How Reckless Police Can Be

May 29, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #42: “A Riot is the Language of the Unheard”

May 28, 2020

Sanitation Workers Striking For PPE And Pay Replaced By Prison Labor

May 27, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #41: Stand Up, Fight Back

May 27, 2020

Handcuffed Man Dies After Minneapolis Cop Kneels On His Neck

May 27, 2020

Grassroots Organizers Continue To Move The Needle For Change Despite Little Fanfare

May 26, 2020

Correction Officers And Inmate Advocates Prepare For Action At Jessup Prison

May 23, 2020

Can Sex Workers Survive COVID-19 When The Government Won’t Give Aid?

May 22, 2020