Stir Crazy! Episode #42: “A Riot is the Language of the Unheard”

May 28, 2020

On today's show: TRNN visual producer Andrew Corkery, Executive Director for the Law Enforcement Action Partnership Neill Franklin, and By Any Means Necessary co-host Jacqueline Luqman. Hosted by Kim Brown.

On today's show: TRNN visual producer Andrew Corkery, Executive Director for the Law Enforcement Action Partnership Neill Franklin, and By Any Means Necessary co-host Jacqueline Luqman. Hosted by Kim Brown.

SHOW OVERLAY 42-052820

Transcript Not Available

Related Bios

Neill Franklin

Neill Franklin is the executive director of The Law Enforcement Action Partnership, otherwise known as LEAP. He’s a 33-year police veteran whose led multi-jurisdictional anti-narcotics task forces for the Maryland state police and ran training centers for the Baltimore Police Department and the Maryland State Police.

Jacqueline Luqman Headshot

Jacqueline Luqman

Jacqueline Luqman is a host and producer for TRNN. With more than 20 years as an activist in Washington, DC, Jacqueline focuses on examining the impact of current events and politics on Black, POC, and other marginalized communities in the US and around the world, providing a specific race and class analysis at the root…

Andrew Corkery

Raised in southern New Jersey outside Philadelphia, and now residing in Baltimore Maryland, Andrew Corkery works as a Visual Producer / Editor/ Researcher for the Real News Network. Prior to that he worked for nearly four years as Video Editor for CBS 3 Eyewitness News, and an Investigative Journalist for Spirit News both in Philadelphia.…

Kim Brown

Related Stories

Sanitation Workers Striking For PPE And Pay Replaced By Prison Labor

May 27, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #41: Stand Up, Fight Back

May 27, 2020

Handcuffed Man Dies After Minneapolis Cop Kneels On His Neck

May 27, 2020

Grassroots Organizers Continue To Move The Needle For Change Despite Little Fanfare

May 26, 2020

Correction Officers And Inmate Advocates Prepare For Action At Jessup Prison

May 23, 2020

Can Sex Workers Survive COVID-19 When The Government Won’t Give Aid?

May 22, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #40: Hero Pay? More Like Zero Pay!

May 22, 2020

Inside America’s Cash-Hungry Plainclothes Police Units

May 22, 2020

‘Children Are Infected, Inmates Are Dying’

May 22, 2020

Can Public Education Survive COVID-19?

May 22, 2020