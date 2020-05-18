Stir Crazy! Episode #36: Slaves To The Economy
May 18, 2020
On today’s show: Incoming TRNN Executive Director John Duda, PERI Gender and Care Work Program economist Katherine Moos, and Economic Update host and founder of Democracy at Work Richard Wolff. Hosted by Kim Brown.
Transcript Not Available