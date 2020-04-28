Stir Crazy! Episode #23: The Empire State

April 28, 2020

On today’s show: TRNN Digital Director Charles Lenchner. We’re also joined by founding member of the Chinatown Collective which hosts the Charm City Night Market Leandro Lagera and Democratic State Committeeman and activist from Manhattan's 66th Assembly District activist Ben Yee. Hosted by Kim Brown.

On today’s show: TRNN Digital Director Charles Lenchner. We’re also joined by founding member of the Chinatown Collective which hosts the Charm City Night Market Leandro Lagera and Democratic State Committeeman and activist from Manhattan's 66th Assembly District activist Ben Yee. Hosted by Kim Brown.

SHOW OVERLAY 23-042820

Transcript Not Available

Related Bios

Kim Brown

Related Stories

Fired Amazon Worker Chris Smalls: Support May Day Strikers

April 28, 2020

White Collar Criminals, Celebrities, Wealthy Use Privilege For Early Release Amidst Pandemic

April 28, 2020

Labour Party Plot Against Corbyn Revealed

April 28, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #22: Another Day in Paradise

April 27, 2020

The Joint Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Ceremony

April 27, 2020

Has The Coronavirus Crisis Softened Hamas?

April 27, 2020

‘A Progressive Bailout Includes A Freeze On Rent, Mortgages, And Utilities’

April 27, 2020

How Historical Trauma And Structural Inequality Help Spread COVID-19

April 27, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #21: Don’t Bleach Me Bro!

April 24, 2020

Activists Win Earth Day Victory Against Dirty Trash Incinerator

April 24, 2020