Stir Crazy! Episode #17: Our Dankest Ever: In Weed We Trust
Episode #17 of Stir Crazy, on The Real News Network. Today’s show is our dankest ever. We are joined by special guests and coauthors of "I Got A Monster: The Rise and Fall of America's Most Corrupt Police Squad" Baynard Woods and Brandon Soderberg, who report on cannabis policy for the newsletter The Outlaw Report. Also on the show Real News investigative reporter and host of The Police Accountability Report, Taya Graham. Hosted by Kim Brown.
Transcript Not Available