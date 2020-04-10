Stir Crazy! Episode #11: The 1% Fight Back

April 10, 2020

Episode #11 of Stir Crazy, on The Real News Network. On today’s show: The one percent fight back! We’re happy to have a special guest, Angie Aker from Kenosha, WI. Also on the show: Steve Horn, Dimitri Lascaris, and hosted by yours truly, Kim Brown of TRNN.

Ep11-JPEG-041020

Transcript Not Available

Kim Brown

