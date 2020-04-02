Stir Crazy! : April 2, 2020

April 2, 2020

Stuck in the house? Social distancing at work? Need a break from the kids? Join Real News' Andrew Corkery, Kim Brown, Charles Lenchner, and Jaisal Noor as we discuss some of the news stories that have us terrified today.

Transcript Not Available

