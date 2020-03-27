Stir Crazy!
March 27, 2020
Stuck in the house? Social distancing at work? Need a break from the kids? Join Real News' Kim Brown, Charles Lenchner, Tunde Ogunfolaju, and Lisa Snowden-McCray as we discuss some of the news stories that have us terrified today.
Transcript Not Available