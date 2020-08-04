Pandemic Politricks
Stir Crazy! Episode 74: Today we are joined by political commentator Marcus Ferrell, founding member of the Baltimore Based Chinatown Collective Leandro Lagera, and climate and housing organizer Rachel Eve Stein. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have comments or suggestions email us at [email protected]
