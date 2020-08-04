Pandemic Politricks

August 4, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode 74: Today we are joined by political commentator Marcus Ferrell, founding member of the Baltimore Based Chinatown Collective Leandro Lagera, and climate and housing organizer Rachel Eve Stein. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have comments or suggestions email us at [email protected]

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a chart showing global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) data as he reacts in front of White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx during a meeting with Iowa Governor Kimberly Reynolds in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Transcript Not Available

