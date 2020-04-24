American Police Have Stashed Away Billions-And You Are Paying The Bill

May 1, 2020

The first part of our investigation into the hidden costs of policing reveals the exorbitant amount of money funneled to police through police pension funds; a PAR conversation with guest Otto the Watchdog

The first part of our investigation into the hidden costs of policing reveals the exorbitant amount of money funneled to police through police pension funds; a PAR conversation with guest Otto the Watchdog

Auditor and activist GhostWriter video still from a SWAT action in Aurora, Colorado March 31 2020.

Transcript Not Available

Related Bios

Taya Graham

Related Stories

Despite Pandemic, Police Continue To Retaliate

April 24, 2020

Amazon Workers Hold Nationwide Strikes As COVID-19 Sweeps Warehouses

April 22, 2020

Tea Party 2.0? Reopen Government Protests Linked To Right-Wing Donors

April 21, 2020

Hegemonic Policing: The COVID-19 Law Enforcement Strategy

April 17, 2020

Unconstitutional Power Grab? Baltimore Police Sued Over Spy Plane

April 14, 2020

Drug Dealers Practice Social Distancing; Police Cough On Residents

April 13, 2020

What the Coughing Cop Says About American Policing

April 10, 2020

Sanders Ends Campaign After ‘Shit Show’ Wisconsin Primary

April 9, 2020

Slave Labor, Dire Conditions: A TRNN Update On Prisons And COVID-19

April 3, 2020

COVID-19 Is The New Cash Cow For Policing

April 3, 2020