Pakistan’s Minority Protection Doesn’t Extend To Ahmadiyya

In early May, the Pakistan government created the National Commission for Minorities, a government body supposedly established to protect the rights of minority groups within Pakistan. It sounds good, right? Except that the government instructed the Ministry of Religion to ensure that no member of the Ahmadiyya Community may be invited to take part in the commission.

The Ahmadiyya is a small branch of Islam, which was established in the 19th century and practices pacifism. Now in Pakistan, there are about four million Ahmadis, which is the largest concentration in the world.

Now, back in September, the Ahmadiyya appealed to the United Nations Human Rights Commission to intervene against discrimination against them in Pakistan. Fareed Ahmed is the national secretary for the External Affairs of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in the UK. And at the UNHRC, he spoke on behalf of the Ahmadiyya Community in Pakistan. Here is what he told the Hindustan Times.

Fareed A.: The constitutional amendment of 1974 that declares Ahmadis as non-Muslim for purposes of law and Constitution, and in 1984, Ordinance 20 that makes it a criminal offense for Ahmadis to call themselves Muslims or practice Islam, punishable by three years imprisonment, and what we’ve seen is that these are targeted at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

And because these are targeted, the extremists in the country have taken it as their mission to target the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. And they can simply refer to the fact that the legislation calls for Ahmadis to be targeted, so why should we not target? So as a result of that, hundreds of Ahmadis have been killed in Pakistan. Thousands have been harassed, tens of thousands have been charged under their laws.

As I mentioned, that the education system targets us. We are denied the fundamental right to vote in Pakistan, the democratic right to vote. So the persecution of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is all pervasive. And that’s a worry for us because it’s not just about Ahmadis. This is an issue that spreads to all communities in Pakistan and undermines the fabric of peace in the country.

Kim Brown: Today to discuss this is, Professor Saadia Toor. She teaches sociology at the College of Staten Island at the City University of New York. She is the author of the book titled, The State of Islam, published in 2011. She joins us today from New York. Saadia, thank you so much for being here.

Saadia Toor: Thank you for having me, Kim.

Kim Brown: My first question is, why does the Pakistani government even bothered to create such a commission if it intends to exclude members of minority groups like the Ahmadiyya?

Saadia Toor: Okay, that’s an excellent question, and there are a couple of things that I will need to say in order to answer it.

Number one, the commission itself was formed in all likelihood because Pakistan has been under extreme pressure and rightfully so because of its really, really shoddy treatment of minorities and that’s putting it mildly, right.

In fact, earlier last year, I believe or maybe even earlier this year, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom wanted to designate Pakistan as a country of particular concern precisely because of the fact that minority rights are not protected in Pakistan. And of particular concern generally, and your audience might be more familiar with this particular issue, is the issue of blasphemy laws, right.

Blasphemy laws do attend to people who decide to take the law into their own hands. There is a lot of vigilantism around issues of blasphemy in Pakistan, as well as of course, things that go to the court system. But, the blasphemy laws as they seem to be targeted, even though they’re not written that way, but they seem to come down particularly heavily on non-Muslim minorities. Now, that brings us to the question of the Ahmadiyya Community.

The Ahmadiyya Community does not, as you pointed out in your introduction, does not consider themselves non-Muslims. They consider themselves to be a sect of Islam. That is precisely the problem within Pakistan because since 1974, they are officially by the, through the Constitution that was written under, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the first democratically elected prime minister of Pakistan, perhaps under pressure from religious lobbies, but whatever the case was, declared the Adhmadis to be non-Muslims, right. Now, that’s one issue.

Under Pakistani law minorities are [inaudible 00:04:44] minorities are specifically limited to non-Muslims, right. So you would think therefore that by its own terms, the Pakistani government would think that Ahmadis are non-Muslims and therefore should be included in a commission that is dealing with issues around minority rights.

Ahmadis themselves, actually, because they don’t consider themselves to be non-Muslims, would ironically have declined an invitation to join the commission even if it had happened, even if they had been issued a commission. But that of course is not what our concern is here. Our concern here is the reaction to the very idea of putting them on a minority commission, both from the government and also from the general public.

Kim Brown: How are the Ahmadiyya people treated in Pakistan? That some would have concerns that they may need to be included in such a commission protecting the rights of minorities even though they themselves don’t view themselves as a minority.

Saadia Toor: All non-Sunni sects of Muslims also face a lot of persecution in Pakistan, not just non-Muslim minorities. This is an issue that hopefully, I’ll get to discuss very briefly with you later on in the interview and that has a lot to do with the way in which religion has been very, very strategically deployed throughout most of Pakistani history to put forward certain interests, right, some certain powerful interests. So, that’s the big backdrop.

The other issue is that there is a long standing anger and hatred of minorities within the Sunni population in Pakistan, particularly in the Punjab, right. We don’t need to get into the reasons for that, but, and because those are doctrinal and they’re not even necessary for us to discuss here, but the propaganda against them is that they claim that, Ahmadis claim, that the leader of their sect, [foreign language 00:06:47] was a prophet.

Now, Ahmadis, very specifically, they say they do not do this, right. So doctrinally, that’s not even an issue. But it doesn’t matter, right. That’s just become the popular propaganda against Ahmadis is that they actually… And because Muslims are supposed to believe in the final prophethood of the Prophet Muhammad, this becomes a very big issue, right. So this leads to Ahmadis having been called non-Muslims from the very beginning. And not just non-Muslims, because then you have, non-Muslims like Christians, you have non-Muslims like Zoroastrians. This actually puts them in this really difficult position of being apostates to the faith, right.

They were always many Muslims, not a majority early on when Pakistan was formed, but certainly a very vocal minority and a violent minority that thought that apostasy required death, right. That the punishment for apostasy should be death. Now, this is a very common misconception that many Muslims themselves have. That is not the case, right.

Within Muslim jurist, there is a lot of disagreement about what apostasy means, what counts is apostasy and what the punishment for apostasy she should be. None of that matters as you know when it comes down to popular sentiment propaganda, especially when the propaganda has been so relentlessly put forward by the state and state agencies, by proxies that the state has created, right.

Along the line after 1974, when we come to see General Zia-ul-Haq and the martial law of General Zia-ul-Haq, one of his quote unquote attempts Islamizing Pakistani society was to put in place or to re-think the blasphemy laws.

The blasphemy laws are laws that we inherited from the British, and they were actually very different. They looked very different initially from what they look like now. The blasphemy laws as exist in Pakistan and the problems that we’ve been seeing of violence against minorities in Pakistan related to the blasphemy laws really comes from the changes that happened under Zia-ul-Haq.

And in particular, there was a subset of the amendments to the blasphemy law that very specifically targeted Ahmadis. So in 1974, they were constitutionally designated non-Muslims, right. And every person who applied for a passport in Pakistan has to sign a declaration that said, “I declare Ahmadis to be non-Muslim.” Okay, so that’s 1974.

Cut to 1984 under Zia-ul-Haq, and you have these set of laws that criminalize Ahmadis pretending, this is the language of the constitutional amendment, pretending to be Muslims or passing themselves off as Muslim, right, which means it actually criminalized Ahmadis doing things that are as ordinary in Pakistan as using the common greeting, as-salamu alaykum, which is, which just translates into peace be upon you, right. Which is actually something, because it’s a majority Muslim country, it’s actually a greeting that is so common that even non-Muslims use it, right. And it’s an Arabic greeting and in the Arab world, I’m sure everybody uses this greeting, right.

But in the context of Pakistan where you already have this really, really strong anti Ahmadis sentiment that has actually only gained steam over decades and decades of the complicity of the deep state, which is the military and the intelligence agencies and these very vocal and violent anti Ahmadis groups in Pakistan, right. And so, as a result, what has happened is that now we are faced with a situation where anti Ahmadis sentiment and this violent anti Ahmadis sentiment has become very mainstream.

I regularly receive WhatsApp forwards from family members where I have to say, “Excuse me, can you please…” Literally this morning, I had to have this conversation with elders in my family saying, “Can you please not share this propaganda because people’s lives hang in the balance.” And this is not overstating matters, Kim, because repeatedly over the last 10 or 15 years, we have seen really, really huge acts of violence targeting the Ahmadiyya Community, particularly Ahmadiyya mosques, right.

I think the last big such act that came out onto the international stage too, targeted a mosque during Friday prayers. I mean, of course, it was very strategic to do that, but you can imagine what kind of a signal you’re sending to the Ahmadiyya Community, to the rest of society, right. And of course, nobody was punished for that. The conversation amongst the ordinary Sunni Pakistanis tends to be, “Well, you know, okay, maybe it’s wrong to kill them, but maybe they should stop pretending to be Muslims,” right.

This is a sentiment that didn’t always exist and wasn’t always expressed in this way. I’m not saying it never existed because as early on as 1953… 1953 is the first concerted act of anti Ahmadis violence that takes place in Pakistan led by a group of Sunni organizations who had wanted the foreign minister of Pakistan at that time, who was an Ahmadiyya Muslim, to be removed. And also, demanded that all other Ahmadiyya Muslims be removed from government positions. The head of state at that time refused. And so, these people basically started rioting.

The end result of that was that martial law had to be declared. And there was a commission formed after the violence died down led by the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Munir. The commission basically talked about all of this, how all of this was orchestrated and also, Justice Munir’s remarks in that.

The commission’s report also said that the commission spoke to various Muslim scholars. And the one thing that came out from the conversations with various Muslim scholars is that these different Muslim scholars, different Sunni scholars could not agree on a definition of what a Muslim was, right.

And so, what the commissions at that time in 1953 said was that it is ridiculous then too for people to be deciding who is a Muslim and who is a non-Muslim if scholars of Sunni Islam amongst themselves cannot give you a definition on what a Muslim is.

We had that act of public violence happening as early on as 1953, but with the kinds of changes in the Constitution that happened in ’74 and then ’84, and then the kind of concerted radicalization of Pakistani society that took place because of the ways in which these vigilante groups started to function and the ways in which the deep state colluded with them, right, because it suits the purpose of the powers that be to find a scapegoat, right, so that nobody is paying attention to what’s actually happening at the top, right, so that’s why we are where we are right now.

It’s a particular anti Ahmadis sentiment, but it’s nested within this broader radicalization of Pakistani society, which is why you see all these acts of, charges of blasphemy being thrown around and acts of violence in the name of blasphemy being committed and people not being held accountable for that.

Kim Brown: With the Indian illegal annexation of Kashmir last year, the Pakistani government and parliament presented themselves as protectors of the Islamic faith from Islamophobic hatred, from Modi’s BJP party.

Now, it’s surprising in a time like this that the Pakistani government chooses intolerance towards the Ahmadis instead of reaching out to them. So how do you explain this? Even though, I feel like you just answered about how there is such a [crosstalk 00:15:17] deep anti Ahmadis sentiment in Pakistan that goes back now a number of generations it would seem.

So is it still not confirmed whether or not the Ahmadis are indeed a part of Islam, a separate, a sect within the faith of Islam? I can’t believe this is still being debated.

No one is debating it, Kim, that’s the problem. Is that for Sunni Muslims, this is, this was never up for debate. As far as they were concerned, Ahmadis were not Muslims. And in fact, as I said, they think of them as apostates, not just a different religion, but actually apostates from the faith, right, which brings to bear certain other kinds of consequences.

The short answer to your question right now is that the reason why the Pakistani state can take such a moral high ground when it comes to India, not just in terms of the annexation of Kashmir, but in terms of what we’re seeing now, which is these efforts to basically declare Muslims to be non-Indians right and the continuation of the Islamophobia that the Indian state has been practicing for a long time.

The reason they can do that is that they simply don’t consider Ahmadis to be Muslims. And so for them, there is no contradiction between defending the rights of Muslims in India and throwing Ahmadis to the wolves, literally, in Pakistan, right, because the short answer is they’re not Muslim, right.

But the bigger question that arises and the bigger issue that your question begs is, first of all, why should it just be about Muslims and Muslim rights, right? Let’s just even assume, first of all, there is nobody within Islam that can actually adjudicate on whether Ahmadis or anybody else is a Muslim or isn’t a Muslim, right.

This is important, I think, for your audience to also know, right. There is no way for anyone to decide this and certainly not politicians, right. So the designation of Ahmadis as non-Muslims in 1974 did not take place because there was some grand scholarly discussion and everybody agreed that we can understand or define what a Muslim is and therefore, we can understand or define what a non-Muslim is, right.

Going back to Justice Munir’s comments from 1953, nothing changed. What did change was the increasing radicalization of politics in terms of… And that of course is, it’s totally socially engineered. I talk about this in my book for audience members who are interested in the longer, deeper history. But like I mentioned before, partly from the very beginning, there was a very deep anti-democratic sentiment within Pakistani political circles. And so, the game was to ensure that democratic forces never got to rise. And certainly democracy, even as a formal system, could not be instituted.

Pakistan had its first election, national election, in 1971, which is, I think 24 years after the country was founded, right. And that didn’t happen by accident. So all of that time, the first, the civilian authorities, and then the military regimes that came into power were all about trying to figure out how to keep down the democratic forces, right. And the easiest way that they found was to use religion.

And so, they built up these religious forces and then with what happened with the proxy war against the Soviets in Afghanistan, as many of us know, is that that just got put on steroids, right. And so, I don’t think too many people understand the implications for Pakistan of, or the fallout of Pakistan in Pakistani society of the war in Afghanistan in the 1980s.

It led to a very extreme form of Sunni Islam being propagated as the only real Islam. It led to these kinds of blasphemy laws, the amendments to the existing blasphemy law that made the issue of blasphemy much more central while keeping it very ambiguous, so anybody can be accused of blasphemy because even that is not detailed, right. And then these very, very specific blasphemy laws against Ahmadis, right.

And then, this is, I think like critical race scholars in the US have done such an excellent job of showing how law really transform society in certain kinds of ways, right. I mean, certainly law doesn’t fall from the sky, but once things are on the books, once you have certain kinds of laws, you can engineer society in certain kinds of ways, right.

It really trickles down to the common sense of people, right. Especially when you repeatedly have these incidents of vigilantes taking to the streets and mobs and mobs of people going after someone who is allegedly a blasphemer. Sometimes, and often, killing that person and then not being held accountable, right.

It sounds very familiar, a very familiar narrative that many groups here in the US deal with as well.

But I wanted to ask you, does the belief in nonviolence or in pacifism or using only peaceful means to spread their faith prevent Ahmadis in Pakistan from defending themselves from state persecution?

I mean, other than appealing to either the United Nations or other NGOs such as Human Rights Watch, what can they do to protect their rights and themselves while being, having to deal with the Pakistani government, which is openly hostile to them?

Saadia Toor: This is a very tough question, Kim. As you know, even let me give you an analogy again, from the US case, right. So in the US technically, you have these people who believe very, very strongly in their understanding of the Second Amendment, right. And yet, we know that that right to bear arms is not going to be extended to minority communities in the US, right.

So one could really ask that question of, I mean, certainly we had Black Power in the ’70s, and so was that the answer to white supremacy? Certainly at that time, I think it was a very important response, right.

We can have that question now is that is, what is the appropriate way for African Americans in the US today to protect themselves from another rise in white supremacy, right? Is the answer to arm themselves? Maybe, right. I don’t know. Is that going to force the US society to see them as human? Maybe. We don’t know, right. Sometimes it is important to say, I’m not just going to lie here while you trample all over me. And certainly, I think it was very important to have had the Black Power Movement in the US.

I can’t speak for the Ahmadiyya Community. All I know and from, I tried to be very careful to make sure that I did not end up speaking for them or saying anything that they would be uncomfortable with, but I think this issue of pacifism is, while I think it is certainly a very, very integral part of their belief and so that’s not something they’re going to compromise on. What I do know is that Pakistani society, when I say they’re radicalized, it’s radicalized in terms of beliefs, but if it’s also really, really heavily armed, right.

So, I mean, short of shootouts in the street, if you could imagine that, when the power of the state is behind one group, I think that’s what I’m trying to say is that even if all sides are armed, when the power of the state, and not just the government, because let me make it very clear that the government in Pakistan has very little, the democratically elected governments in Pakistan always had very severe constraints on what they can and can’t do.

And most of that constraint to their power comes from the military and intelligence agencies because they are always, always the people in charge, right. And that goes double for the current dispensation in Islamabad because this particular government was basically brought into power by very undemocratic means through a farce of a national election by the military. So this government has zero sense of accountability to the people, right?

There have been times in the past where other democratically elected government, even if they didn’t want to wade into this problem, right, even if the laws supported them, now we’ve created this nuisance of not just a radicalized society, but also any number of deeply militarized, sectarian, Sunni groups, right, that at the drop of a hat will create havoc in the streets.

So even when the government, even when it’s been a military government like under Pervez Musharraf, try to move even a millimeter on certain things that these religious groups considered to be blasphemous in itself, metaphorically speaking, like for example, Pervez Musharraf, General Pervez Musharraf try to put through some very minor procedural changes in the laws around blasphemy.

It became impossible because the military, while it was, has been very, very instrumental in creating these semi extremist groups and playing them off against each other and against the rest of Pakistani society, there is also a way in which they don’t have complete control over them, right. Just the way they created the Taliban and now they don’t have complete control over them either, right.

There are so many genies that are out of the bottle in Pakistan right now, Kim, that I really, I don’t think that the issue right now is whether or not Ahmadis will be better off not being pacifists. That the fact is that even if they weren’t pacifists, they would not stand a chance given the kind of everyday radicalism, the kind of vigilantism that happens. The fact that the state, that both the deep state and the government, are not going to do anything to protect their rights.

In fact, if this particular outcry that I’ve been seeing and the sort of violent hate that I’ve been seeing, that this particular issue of the Minorities Commission has brought out again in the holy month of Ramadan, right, in the holy month of Ramadan where Muslims are supposed to be engaging in deep reflection on their religion, on their own selves, is we have what we see instead is this just outpouring of hate everywhere on social media.

I don’t think that I’m being melodramatic here. I fear that there is a fulcrum in the making. So, I mean, I think Ahmadiyya Community in Pakistan and outside of Pakistan knows this way better than me and sees this coming way better than me.

But, to answer the second part of your question, I think that’s really a huge problem that our international system has, right, is how do you actually hold states accountable for fostering, not just refusing to do anything about these kinds of issues of extremism and violence, but actively fostering that climate of hate?

Kim Brown: Well, it is so important, I think for not only our audience here at the Real News, but people in general to understand the plights and the struggles of minority groups who exists in other societies. And I can’t thank you enough for sharing this information about the Ahmadiyya Community in Pakistan and what they are dealing with.

We’ve been speaking today with Professor Saadia Toor. She teaches sociology at the College of Staten Island, The City University of New York. Her book is titled, The State of Islam. Saadia, we appreciate you sharing all this information with us in this historical context and what’s happening present day. So thank you so much for your time.

Saadia Toor: You’re so very welcome, Kim. I’m always so happy to be on the show and I thank you always for giving me this platform.

